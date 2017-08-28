CMA Nominations to Be Announced on Sept. 4

Brothers Osborne, Lauren Alaina and Dustin Lynch will reveal the final nominees for the 51st annual CMA Awards during a Sept. 4 segment on ABC’s Good Morning America in New York’s Times Square.

Nominees in select categories will be announced during the 8:30 a.m. ET half-hour segment of GMA. Immediately following the show, the remaining categories, as well as the CMA Broadcast Awards nominees will be revealed live on GoodMorningAmerica.com and other online and social media.

Brothers Osborne, the reigning CMA vocal duo of the year, will close out Good Morning America‘s Labor Day show with a performance of “It Ain’t My Fault.”

Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood will again host this year’s CMA Awards show, airing live from Nashville on Nov. 8 on ABC.