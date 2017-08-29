Danielle Bradbery on Calling Houston Home

Danielle Bradbery grew up in Cypress, Texas, just outside of Houston. So naturally, when Hurricane Harvey and its aftermath flooded so much of Texas, Bradbery was one of the first to make a plea for prayers.

“My heart is so broken as I see more and more getting destroyed in my city. So many prayers are needed over Texas right now,” Bradbery tweeted.

And in a recent interview with industry publication Country Aircheck, she talked about all the little moments she remembers when she thinks about Houston.

“I grew up listening to KKBQ and KILT in Houston, because I’m a Texas girl. I was in Houston in a car with my family the first time I heard my song ‘Heart Of Dixie’ on the radio. And I was also in Houston the first time I heard my new song ‘Sway’ on the radio. It was nice feeling the hometown love,” she said.

That song — “Sway” — is off Bradbery’s upcoming album, which is one that she hopes people will relate to.

“My goal with I Don’t Believe We’ve Met was to be more real and honest, and show a little bit of vulnerability — to talk about real stories. People relate to that better,” she said.

Bradbery co-wrote seven of the album’s 10 tracks, sharing credits with songwriters like Thomas Rhett, Josh Kerr, Emily Weisband and more. But when she thinks about other artists’ songs she wishes she’d written, she heads straight for Stapleton.

“I wish I’d written Chris Stapleton’s ‘Either Way.’ When I first heard that song, I was cleaning my house and I stopped what I was doing. It completely blew me away,” she said.

Sway (Static Version) by Danielle Bradbery on VEVO .