Old Dominion’s “No Such Thing as a Broken Heart” Becomes Band’s Third No. 1 Single

Old Dominion waves from the summit of Billboard‘s country airplay chart this week as “No Such Thing as a Broken Heart” completes its 25-week ascent into rare air.

This is the band’s third chart-topper. It follows in the path worn by “Break Up With Him” (2015) and “Song for Another Time” (2016). Let us extend to them a laurel and hardy handshake (an irresistible phrase stolen from Blazing Saddles).

Luke Combs, whose This One’s for You returned to No. 1 on the country albums chart last week, liked the experience so much, he’s stayed over for this week as well.

Three new albums break into the Top 50, led by the Josh Abbott Band’s Until My Voice Goes Out (No. 22) and trailed by Shelby Lynne & Allison Moorer’s Not Dark Yet (No, 39) and Ray Wylie Hubbard’s Tell the Devil … I’m Gettin’ There as Fast as I Can (No. 43).

Returning to action are Lucas Hoge’s Dirty South (No. 15), Garth Brooks’ The Ultimate Hits (No. 42) and Justin Moore’s Kinda Don’t Care (No. 50).

Songs bowing in for the first time are Luke Bryan’s “Light It Up” (No. 20) and Brett Eldredge’s “The Long Way” (No. 56).

Big & Rich’s “California” bounces back to No. 29.

The No. 2 through No. 5 albums, in that order, are Chris Stapleton’s Traveller, Sam Hunt’s Montevallo, Keith Urban’s Ripcord and Brett Young’s Brett Young.

Stapleton’s From a Room: Volume 1 drops to No. 9.

Rounding out the Top 5 songs cluster are Dustin Lynch’s “Small Town Boy,” Midland’s “Drinkin’ Problem,” Lady Antebellum’s “You Look Good” and Billy Currington’s “Do I Make You Wanna.”

Last week’s top song — Justin Moore’s “Somebody Else Will” — now stands at No. 7.

Is that Fall I smell in the air or fumes from the pumpkin pie factory?