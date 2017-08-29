The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone Lands Oct. 27

Lee Ann Womack to Perform New Album Live In Its Entirety

Lee Ann Womack‘s fall tour to support her new album The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone (out Oct. 27) will include two live performances of the collection in its entirety.

The one-off shows are set for Nov. 1 at The Troubadour in West Hollywood, California and Nov. 7 at Rough Trade in Brooklyn, New York. Tickets for both shows are available online.

Her performance schedule during Nashville’s 2017 AmericanaFest includes the annual Lee Ann Womack & Friends concert on Sept. 14 at the Music City Roots Tent, which will be located at Peabody and 6th Ave, as well as an acoustic set that will be followed by a Q&A with journalist Peter Cooper at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s Ford Theatre on Sept. 16.

Various shows with Alan Jackson continue on Sept. 8 in St. Charles, Missouri.

Billed as Womack’s most personal collection to date, The Lonely, the Lonesome & the Gone features 14 songs mostly co-written by Womack. And the material touches on country, southern soul, gospel and blues indigenous to her native East Texas.

The album opens with “All the Trouble,’ which Womack co-wrote with songwriters Adam Wright and Waylon Payne.

All The Trouble (Audio Only) by Lee Ann Womack on VEVO .