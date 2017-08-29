First Look: Kid Rock’s Made in Detroit

When the new Little Caesars Arena opens in downtown Detroit, the entertainment venue will come with a heavy dose of Robert James Ritchie, aka Kid Rock.

Created in collaboration with the hospitality company Delaware North, his new 5,800-square-foot, 230-seat restaurant, Kid Rock’s Made in Detroit, will be open year round at the arena for lunch and dinner. The menu will offer signature Motor City eats, Southern fare, local beers and craft cocktails.

The space will be decorated with Kid Rock memorabilia and have a live music stage to showcase rising local talent.

Kid Rock will open Little Caesars Arena with a six-night stand starting Sept. 12.