Billy Ray Cyrus’ Set the Record Straight Promises Eight All-Star Guests

Revisits Favorite Collaborations with Joe Perry, George Jones, Loretta Lynne and More on New 15-Song Album

The new album by CMT’s Still the King star Billy Ray Cyrus, Set the Record Straight, arrives Nov. 10.

The 15-song project is a mix of new music, all-star collaborations from previous albums and updated versions of his signature hit “Achy Breaky Heart.” Ronnie Milsap plays piano on a Muscle Shoals mix of the song while Jencarlos Canela is featured on the “Spanglish” version.

The music includes the title track from 2016’s Thin Line with Shelby Lynne. From that same album, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry guests on the Don Williams cover, “Tulsa Time,” and Bryan Adams and Glenn Hughes appear on “Hey Elvis.”

From 2006’s I Wanna Be Your Joe, Cyrus revisits the title track, “I Want My Mullet Back,” “The Freebird Fell,” “I Wouldn’t Be Me,” the George Jones and Loretta Lynne collaboration “Country Music Has the Blues” and “Stand” featuring Miley Cyrus.

“These are some of my favorite songs,” Billy Ray said in announcing the project. “Some are new and have been an intricate part of Still The King story lines. Others are new mixes and different styles of songs that allowed me to experiment with the diversity that is so much a part of my musical being.”

Here are the track listing and album art for Set the Record Straight:

1. “Tulsa Time” featuring Joe Perry

2. “I Wanna Be Your Joe” (new mix)

3. “Achy Breaky Heart” featuring Ronnie Milsap

4. “You Good”

5. “I Want My Mullet Back”

6. “Country Music Has the Blues” featuring George Jones and Loretta Lynn

7. “Thin Line” featuring Shelby Lynn

8. “Hey Elvis” Bryan Adams and Glenn Hughes

9. “I Wouldn’t Be Me”

10. “Stand” featuring Miley Cyrus

11. “Hey Daddy”

12. “The Freebird Fell”

13. “Achy Breaky Heart 25” featuring Jencarlos Canela

14. “Tulsa Time” (Rokman Remix)

15. “Worry”