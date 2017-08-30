What Gives Kip Moore Hope

Almost three years ago, there was a story out of Alabama that seemed to almost dissolve the racial divide. And it never gets old.

Especially not to Kip Moore, who posted an Instagram picture of the white Alabama police officer hugging the black woman he helped out of a bad situation.







It moved Moore to write about his own experiences trying to close the divide.

He tells a story about seeing a man walking down the street on Tuesday (Aug. 29) carrying groceries, and Moore offered him a ride. Moore is white, and the man was black. But that should never matter.

“We shared some laughs and embraced as I dropped him off. He had love for me and I’m white. I had love for him and he’s black. I’m not alone in that feeling … there’s so many ethnicities all taking care of each other and that gives me hope,” Moore wrote.

He shared his story not to boast but to get people to stop thinking so much about the bad and turn their attention to the good works in the world. The kind Moore shared, the kind from the Alabama police officer, and the kind that’s happening all over the country that you might have missed.

“I know there’s injustice all around us and I pray for peace and healing on that front every day. I’m also aware that there’s so much good taking place every single day,” he said, “but most of those things you’ll never see.”