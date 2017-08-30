Justin Moore Launches Hell on a Highway Tour This Fall

Justin Moore will launch his new Hell on a Highway Tour on Oct. 13 in Monroe, Louisiana.

The seven-month run will visit more than 40 cities including Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Salt Lake City and Tulsa, Oklahoma, before wrapping April 28 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Louisiana native Dylan Scott will open for Moore on all dates.

Kinda Don’t Care (Instant Grat Video) by Justin Moore on VEVO .

Moore’s new show will be a live mix of his six No. 1’s, plus selections from his four albums including his latest Kinda Don’t Care. In September 2016, the 12-song collection became his third consecutive album to debut at No. 1 on Billboard‘s country albums chart.

Here is a complete list of dates for Moore’s Hell on a Highway Tour:

Oct. 13: Monroe, Louisiana

Oct. 15: New Orleans

Oct. 19: Baltimore

Oct. 20: Richmond, Virginia

Oct. 27: Birmingham, Alabama

Nov. 4: Moline, Illinois

Nov. 9: Muncie, Indiana

Nov. 10: Muskegon, Michigan

Nov. 11: Merrillville, Indiana

Nov. 16: Salem, Virginia

Nov. 17: Athens, Georgia

Jan. 18: Rio Rancho, New Mexico

Jan. 19: Prescott Valley, Arizona

Jan. 20: Salt Lake City, Utah

Jan. 21: Nampa, Idaho

Jan. 23: Tucson, Arizona

Jan 25: San Jose, California

Jan. 26: Los Angeles

Jan. 27: Ontario, California

Feb. 1: Washington, D.C.

Feb. 2: Salisbury, Maryland

Feb. 3: Newark, Delaware

Feb. 9: Norfolk, Virginia

Feb. 10: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Feb. 15: Rockford, Illinois

Feb. 16: Ft. Wayne, Indiana

Feb. 17: Ypsilanti, Michigan

Feb. 23: Trenton, New Jersey

Feb. 24: Rochester, New York

Mar. 1: Estero, Florida

Mar. 3: St. Augustine, Florida

Mar. 8: Broomfield, Colorado

Mar. 9: Kearney, Nebraska

Mar. 10: Bismarck, North Dakota

Mar. 15: Park City, Kansas

Mar. 16: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Mar. 23: Shreveport, Louisiana

Mar. 24: Pensacola, Pensacola

Mar. 29: Kingston, Rhode Island

Mar. 30: Portland, Maine

Mar. 31: Bangor, Maine

April 19: St. Joseph, Missouri

April 20: Cedar Falls, Iowa

April 21: Green Bay, Wisconsin

April 26: Troy, Ohio

April 27: Youngstown, Ohio

April 28: Knoxville, Tennessee