Justin Moore Launches Hell on a Highway Tour This Fall

Justin Moore will launch his new Hell on a Highway Tour on Oct. 13 in Monroe, Louisiana.
The seven-month run will visit more than 40 cities including Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Salt Lake City and Tulsa, Oklahoma, before wrapping April 28 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Louisiana native Dylan Scott will open for Moore on all dates.
Kinda Don’t Care (Instant Grat Video) by Justin Moore on VEVO.
Moore’s new show will be a live mix of his six No. 1’s, plus selections from his four albums including his latest Kinda Don’t Care. In September 2016, the 12-song collection became his third consecutive album to debut at No. 1 on Billboard‘s country albums chart.
Here is a complete list of dates for Moore’s Hell on a Highway Tour:
Oct. 13: Monroe, Louisiana
Oct. 15: New Orleans
Oct. 19: Baltimore
Oct. 20: Richmond, Virginia
Oct. 27: Birmingham, Alabama
Nov. 4: Moline, Illinois
Nov. 9: Muncie, Indiana
Nov. 10: Muskegon, Michigan
Nov. 11: Merrillville, Indiana
Nov. 16: Salem, Virginia
Nov. 17: Athens, Georgia
Jan. 18: Rio Rancho, New Mexico
Jan. 19: Prescott Valley, Arizona
Jan. 20: Salt Lake City, Utah
Jan. 21: Nampa, Idaho
Jan. 23: Tucson, Arizona
Jan 25: San Jose, California
Jan. 26: Los Angeles
Jan. 27: Ontario, California
Feb. 1: Washington, D.C.
Feb. 2: Salisbury, Maryland
Feb. 3: Newark, Delaware
Feb. 9: Norfolk, Virginia
Feb. 10: Spartanburg, South Carolina
Feb. 15: Rockford, Illinois
Feb. 16: Ft. Wayne, Indiana
Feb. 17: Ypsilanti, Michigan
Feb. 23: Trenton, New Jersey
Feb. 24: Rochester, New York
Mar. 1: Estero, Florida
Mar. 3: St. Augustine, Florida
Mar. 8: Broomfield, Colorado
Mar. 9: Kearney, Nebraska
Mar. 10: Bismarck, North Dakota
Mar. 15: Park City, Kansas
Mar. 16: Tulsa, Oklahoma
Mar. 23: Shreveport, Louisiana
Mar. 24: Pensacola, Pensacola
Mar. 29: Kingston, Rhode Island
Mar. 30: Portland, Maine
Mar. 31: Bangor, Maine
April 19: St. Joseph, Missouri
April 20: Cedar Falls, Iowa
April 21: Green Bay, Wisconsin
April 26: Troy, Ohio
April 27: Youngstown, Ohio
April 28: Knoxville, Tennessee