Miranda Lambert and the 72 Lost Dogs

All About Her #TourBusRescue in Texas

The stories of kindness spilling out of Texas after the devastating Hurricane Harvey floods are enough to restore anyone’s faith in humanity. People across the nation are making robust donations, bringing their boats to Houston to help rescue efforts, turning their homes into shelters for strangers, and now, thanks in large part to Miranda Lambert, taking care of all the lost dogs.





Good morning from Texas!! Our second day on the ground has started! #timeforbreakfast A post shared by @muttnationfoundation on Aug 30, 2017 at 5:26am PDT



Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation rescued 72 dogs from Texas, and she posted Tuesday night (Aug. 29) on Instagram on that they were all taken to dry shelters around the country. It looks like one of those dogs was pregnant, because Lambert’s picture shows a new dog Ashley and about five or six newborn puppies.







MuttNation’s volunteers are still in Houston, working on making sure any displaced dogs are safe and sound.