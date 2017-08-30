Miranda Lambert and the 72 Lost Dogs

The stories of kindness spilling out of Texas after the devastating Hurricane Harvey floods are enough to restore anyone’s faith in humanity. People across the nation are making robust donations, bringing their boats to Houston to help rescue efforts, turning their homes into shelters for strangers, and now, thanks in large part to Miranda Lambert, taking care of all the lost dogs.
Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation rescued 72 dogs from Texas, and she posted Tuesday night (Aug. 29) on Instagram on that they were all taken to dry shelters around the country. It looks like one of those dogs was pregnant, because Lambert’s picture shows a new dog Ashley and about five or six newborn puppies.
My roommates tonight sure are cute! Mama and newborns that were born this morning. Im calling her Ashley after @ashleymonroemusic who just had a baby herself. @muttnationfoundation rescued 72 dogs today who are being transported to dry safe shelters across the country. Thanks for yalls support. Stay tuned tomorrow and continue to pray. #muttnationfoundation #hurricaneharvey #texasstrong #elvirathebus #tourbusrescue
MuttNation’s volunteers are still in Houston, working on making sure any displaced dogs are safe and sound.