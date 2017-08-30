CMT Crossroads: Backstreet Boys and Florida Georgia Line Premieres Wednesday (Aug. 30)

Florida Georgia Line will use Wednesday night’s (Aug. 30) premiere of CMT Crossroads: Backsteet Boys and Florida Georgia Line as an opportunity to raise money for the American Red Cross disaster relief efforts in Texas in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

The CMT Crossroads episode, taped recently near Nashville, airs nationally at 10 p.m. ET/PT, but a viewing party will take place at Florida Georgia Line’s FGL House, an entertainment venue and restaurant in downtown Nashville.

The viewing party is open to the public, and attendees who donate a minimum of $25 per person to the American Red Cross will gain entry to the VIP viewing party in Little Red Corvette, the venue’s basement lounge that celebrates the music and spirit of the 1990s. Attendees will have the chance to win memorabilia, including a CMT Crossroads poster signed by Florida Georgia Line and the Backstreet Boys.

The hour-long concert special will feature new collaborations of the Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way,” “As Long as You Love Me,” Florida Georgia Line’s “Cruise,” “H.O.L.Y.,” their No. 1 collaboration “God, Your Mama and Me” and more.

At the taping, Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard said the show will be a different spin on their performances from the 2017 Smooth Tour. The Backstreet Boys wrapped their portion of the tour at a sold-out Wrigley Field in Chicago on Aug. 12.

“I think [Backstreet Boys] bring a whole new fresh, excitement to FGL,” Tyler Hubbard told CMT Hot 20 Countdown backstage at the Crossroads taping. “They’re helping us get better man, they’re helping us improve our live show, they’re helping us improve interviews and the way we communicate and talk to our fans on every level of what we do.”

When asked what Hubbard and Brian Kelley’s talent bring to Backstreet’s catalog, the band agreed with Howie Dorough when he said, “[they] bring a breath of fresh air.”

“We’ve been performing for almost 25 years, so we like to see them come in with an excitement and passion and breathe new life into these songs,” Kevin Richardson said. “It’s fun.”