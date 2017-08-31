Wanda Jackson’s Autobiography Coming This Fall

Wanda Jackson, 79, will release her autobiography Every Night is Saturday Night: A Country Girl’s Journey to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 14.

The book will chronicle the Queen of Rockabilly and the first Lady of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s rise to prominence following her discovery by Country Music Hall of Famer Hank Thompson. Elvis Costello contributed the foreword, and the book will feature more than 80 photos from her personal collection.

Every Night is Saturday Night will also include passages on why she refused to return to the Grand Ole Opry after more than 50 years, the challenges of touring America with an integrated band during a racially intolerant era, her personal memories of her relationship with Elvis Presley and how she ultimately found the love of her life, her husband Wendell Goodman.

Jackson’s debut single “You Can’t Have My Love” became the Oklahoma native’s first Top 10 country hit when she was 16 years old and still in high school. After graduation, her first major tour was with rock pioneers Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Presley, the latter of whom encouraged Jackson to crossover from country to rock.

Jackson’s signature hits include “Let’s Have a Party,” “Right or Wrong” and “In the Middle of a Heartache.” Her forthcoming album is produced by Joan Jett. Her 31st studio album, Unfinished Business, was released in 2012, and the year prior, she released the Jack White-produced The Party Ain’t Over.

Jackson continues to tour today. Her next show is Oct. 20 in Toronto, Ontario. Her fall schedule will include several public appearances and signings to promote the release of Every Night is Saturday Night, including events at the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles on Nov. 14 and at Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on Dec. 2.