Cole Swindell Is an Angelica Hale Fan

The first time Cole Swindell met Angelica Hale, she was singing his “Middle of a Memory” to him on the red carpet at the 2016 Miss America pageant. And Swindell was an instant fan.

Fast forward nearly a year, and Swindell had another chance to see the 9-year-old singer after one of his recent shows.

The America’s Got Talent’s semi-finalist — her next performance will be on the live shows airing Sept. 12-13 — seemed very much at home on Swindell’s tour bus.

“Maybe I’ll have my own tour bus one day. It’ll say ‘Angelica Hale’ at the top, in lights,” she told Swindell. Then she told him his bus was like a limousine, but bigger.

They played a little guitar, shared some stories and took pictures before it was time to go, and Swindell shared the entire experience in his latest Swindell Vision video. At the end of the video, he takes one more chance to tell little Hale what a big fan he is.





“You have loads of talent. So here’s to you getting your own tour bus someday. You’re a phenomenal singer, and a great person, and I wish you the best,” he says.

The last five years of Hale’s life haven’t been easy. A septic lung infection when she was 4 put her into organ failure, and she had to be put on a ventilator. She spent 80 days in the hospital in 2012, then in 2013, her mother donated a kidney to her daughter.

“This experience taught us to never take your future for granted,” Hale says on her Facebook page. “Things can and often do change in the blink of an eye.”