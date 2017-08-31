Revelations From Kelsea Ballerini’s Twitter Hang

Expect Some "Hidden Gems" on Her Upcoming Album

Earlier this week, Kelsea Ballerini asked her fans and followers to ask her anything via Twitter.

“Quick twitter hang to talk about new album … ask me anything … GO,” she wrote. And somehow, she managed to narrow things down to just three questions.

First up was, “How did you determine the order of the songs?”

She explained that they are in order of how they happened if you look at the album as being kind of autobiographical.

“The album is a chronological story. So track one to track 12 are carefully picked and in order,” Ballerini replied.

The second question was about getting to hear another song from her Unapologetically album before the Nov. 3 release date.

Responding with a hint and a date, she wrote, “9/22 … HINT: ‘you can remember but you can’t go back…,” she said.

The last question revealed the most: “Let us know about the special guests? Any memorable studio sessions? Writing sessions?”

Ballerini gave only this much away:

“If you listen close, in the album you can hear a high school football game, my fiancé singing and a voicemail from my mom. Hidden gems.”