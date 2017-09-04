Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team: Top Makeover Moments

Getting the Look

On the episode of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team, titled “Getting the Look.” The ladies have to get the classic look of a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader, so Kelli’s hair and makeup team goes to work to transform the hopefuls.

Let’s check out the biggest makeover moments:

Two thumbs up for Makeover Day! From ombre to brighter all over. Lookin’ good. Just a bit more red, and she’s got the DCC look. Gina’s hair flip says it all. Molly’s feeling ever-so sassy with her makeover. No hair flip needed. Kiera’s new ‘do is perfect. Look what a middle part can do! Rawwwwr. Lauren’s hair looks so good, it brings peace to the world.

Watch new episodes every Thursday at 10 p.m. ET/PT. For bonus clips and more, visit CMT.com and download the CMT App. Join the conversation on the show’s Facebook page and follow @CMT using #DCCMakingTheTeam on Twitter and Instagram.