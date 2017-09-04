TV

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team: Top Makeover Moments

On the episode of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team, titled “Getting the Look.” The ladies have to get the classic look of a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader, so Kelli’s hair and makeup team goes to work to transform the hopefuls.

Let’s check out the biggest makeover moments:

  1. Two thumbs up for Makeover Day!

  2. From ombre to brighter all over. Lookin’ good.

  3. Just a bit more red, and she’s got the DCC look.

  4. Gina’s hair flip says it all.

  5. Molly’s feeling ever-so sassy with her makeover.

  6. No hair flip needed. Kiera’s new ‘do is perfect.

  7. Look what a middle part can do!

  8. Rawwwwr.

  9. Lauren’s hair looks so good, it brings peace to the world.

