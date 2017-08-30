Music Community Bands Together for Harvey Victims

Kacey Musgraves, RaeLynn, Alan Jackson and More Help Those Displaced By Storm

The country music community continues to band together to support victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Kevin Fowler, Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves, RaeLynn, the Randy Rogers Band, Rich O’Toole, the Josh Abbott Band and Jon Wolfe are among the Texas natives who are working to give back to their home state in this immediate time of need.

This week, Musgraves manned phone lines and took donations for Harvey relief at Nashville’s American Red Cross.

HELP THOSE DEVASTATED BY HURRICANE HARVEY https://t.co/vMjR6nGE5R pic.twitter.com/BDuoxemsJ5 — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) August 31, 2017

Lambert has also been traveling back and forth between Oklahoma and Texas with her Muttnation Foundation to rescue pets displaced by the storm.

Update! Thanks to some amazing transportation volunteers…We sent over 70 pups to our shelter in Oklahoma today. Our rigs are now rolling into Houston for another load. Continue to send prayers and donations. @muttnationfoundation #hurricaneharvey #linkinbio A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Aug 30, 2017 at 8:33am PDT

Baytown native RaeLynn will play a benefit on Sept. 6 at John T. Floore‘s in Helotes, Texas, with Fowler, O’Toole, Wolfe, Joe Nichols, Jerrod Niemann and Morgan Wallen to support families affected by Harvey.

The Randy Rogers Band has partnered with the Whitewater Amphitheatre in New Braunfels to raise money for the United Way of the Coastal Bend in Corpus Christi. A portion of this weekend’s tube rentals, merchandise purchases, parking fees, concession purchases, cabin rentals and tickets to the band’s show on Sunday (Sept. 3) will be support the non-profit organization. Randy Rogers Band and Whitewater Amphitheater have committed to match the total amount of funds raised.

The Josh Abbott Band raised $40,000 in “My Texas” t-shirt sales through its non-profit JAB Cares to support Harvey victims. Merchandise sales from Lady Antebellum’s recent show in Dallas also raised more than $44,000 to support those impacted by the storm.

On Nashville’s Lower Broadway, proceeds from Wednesday’s (Aug. 30) CMT Crossroads viewing party at Florida Georgia Line’s FGL House supported the American Red Cross.

Alan Jackson’s AJ’s Good Time Bar has also launched the weekend-long #HonkyTonks4Texas initiative to aid flood relief for Houston and the surrounding cities. Through Labor Day (Sept. 4), Jackson’s bar will donate $1 for every item sold to the Hurricane Harvey Recovery Fund through Nashville’s Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

“I’ve toured a lot over the years in East Texas, played the Houston Rodeo 23 times, and I hate to see what’s happening down there,” Jackson said. “It’s tough to watch, and I can’t imagine what my fans and all the people of Texas are goin’ through. And I hope this allows folks in Nashville to feel like they can do a little something to help.”

Luke Combs donated $10,000 to Samaritans Purse to help with recovery and rebuilding efforts around Houston. Rascal Flatts performed “I Won’t Let Go” and “Back to Us” on Thursday’s (Aug. 31) Good Morning America for ABC’s Day of Giving to raise money for the American Red Cross.

Chris Young’s GoFundMe campaign for the Red Cross is approximately $150,000 away from its $500,000 goal.

The Tennessee Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk has also contributed $1 million to JJ Watts’ Flood Relief Fund.

Plans for a George Strait-helmed benefit is in the works.

CMT’s pro-social initiative, CMT One Country, continues to support the American Red Cross in their efforts to provide disaster relief to those affected by Harvey. Donate $10 directly to the Red Cross by texting “HARVEY” to 90999. Volunteer opportunities nationwide are also available through the CMT One Country website.

The Recording Academy’s MusiCares non-profit initiative is committed to supporting artists and music professionals affected by the storm. Musicians and music professionals can request disaster relief by contacting the South Regional MusiCares office at 615-327-0050 or toll-free at 877-626-2748, or by submitting an application online.