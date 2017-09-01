Eric Church Unveils 61 Days in Church

More Than 100 Live Selections Will Be Released Throughout the Year

All of the performances on Eric Church‘s 61-date Holdin’ My Own Tour were recorded, and now fans will get to relive them.

Church has partnered with Apple Music to release 61 Days in Church, a collection of live recordings from the 2017 tour. The first batch of 30 songs was released Friday (Sept. 1), and more than 100 live selections will be made available through streaming platforms through the end of the year.

The tracks will initially be released via Apple Music for a two-week period before being made available on all streaming services. A two-disk box set and vinyl of the collection will be available on Record Store Day 2018 (April 21).

The music includes catalogue, covers, as well as songs inspired by events that happened on the road.

“We recorded all of it,” Church said in a release. “We had some [songs] that I was adamant that I wouldn’t rehearse with the band. I would tell the band a couple hours before the show, ‘This is the song we’re going to do,’ and then I wouldn’t see them until we did it, when we played live.'”

Church will headline two sold-out nights at Harvey’s Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena, starting Saturday (Sept. 2).

