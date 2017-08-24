Jason Aldean Shows Off “Badass” Baby

Is His Son Already an Outlaw?

There’s an old photo of Johnny Cash that has become legendary in the nearly 50 years since it was taken. He’s flipping a photographer the finger during his 1969 concert at California’s San Quentin prison.

Many have tried to recreate the picture, but I’m almost positive this is the first time anyone has done so in utero.

Early on Friday morning (Aug. 31), Jason Aldean shared a photo on Instagram of what looks like his son’s latest ultrasound, where he seems to be flipping off the radiology technician.





This is how you know ur kid is gonna be a badass!!! #johnnycashspirit #liloutlaw



Aldean’s wife Brittany hasn’t posted that same ultrasound, but she did show off the new memory foam bed she ordered.

Aug 24, 2017

“Jase and I are soaking up all the sleep while we can now, and when the baby comes we will need all the sleep we can get,” she wrote.