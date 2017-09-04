CMA Awards: Miranda Lambert Tops List of Nominees

As a contender in five categories, Miranda Lambert leads the list of nominees at the 51st annual CMA Awards. Keith Urban and Little Big Town follow close behind with four nominations each.
Lauren Alaina, Dustin Lynch and reigning CMA vocal duo of the year Brothers Osborne announced the nominations Monday (Sept. 4) in New York City on ABC’s Good Morning America.
The awards show will be hosted by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Nov. 8 on ABC.
Here’s a list of the nominees in all musical categories.
Entertainer of the Year
Garth Brooks
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Female Vocalist
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Reba McEntire
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist
Dierks Bentley
Eric Church
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Vocal Group
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae
Brothers Osborne
New Artist
Luke Combs
Old Dominion
Jon Pardi
Brett Young
Lauren Alaina
Single of the Year
“Better Man,” Little Big Town
“Blue Ain’t Your Color,” Keith Urban
“Body Like a Back Road,” Sam Hunt
“Dirt on My Boots,” Jon Pardi
“Tin Man,” Miranda Lambert
Album of the Year
The Breaker, Little Big Town
From a Room: Volume 1, Chris Stapleton
Heart Break, Lady Antebellum
The Nashville Sound, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
The Weight of These Wings, Miranda Lambert
Song of the Year
(Award goes to songwriters)
“Better Man,” Taylor Swift
“Blue Ain’t Your Color,” Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Olsen
“Body Like a Back Road,” Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
“Dirt on My Boots,” Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley
“Tin Man,” Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall
Music Video
“Better Man,” Little Big Town
“Blue Ain’t Your Color,” Keith Urban
“Craving You,” Thomas Rhett (featuring. Maren Morris)
“Vice,” Miranda Lambert
“It Ain’t My Fault,” Brothers Osborne
Musical Event
“Craving You,” Thomas Rhett (featuring Maren Morris)
“Funny How Time Slips Away,” Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson
“Kill a Word,” Eric Church (featuring Rhiannon Giddens)
“Setting the World on Fire,” Kenny Chesney (with P!nk)
“Speak to a Girl,” Tim McGraw and Faith Hill
Musician
Jerry Douglas (Dobro)
Paul Franklin (Steel Guitar)
Dann Huff (Guitar)
Mac McAnally (Guitar)
Derek Wells (Guitar)