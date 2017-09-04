CMA Awards: Miranda Lambert Tops List of Nominees

Keith Urban, Little Big Town Among Other Leading Nominees Announced Monday Morning

As a contender in five categories, Miranda Lambert leads the list of nominees at the 51st annual CMA Awards. Keith Urban and Little Big Town follow close behind with four nominations each.

Lauren Alaina, Dustin Lynch and reigning CMA vocal duo of the year Brothers Osborne announced the nominations Monday (Sept. 4) in New York City on ABC’s Good Morning America.

The awards show will be hosted by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Nov. 8 on ABC.

Here’s a list of the nominees in all musical categories.

Entertainer of the Year

Garth Brooks

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Reba McEntire

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Vocal Group

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

Brothers Osborne

New Artist

Luke Combs

Old Dominion

Jon Pardi

Brett Young

Lauren Alaina

Single of the Year

“Better Man,” Little Big Town

“Blue Ain’t Your Color,” Keith Urban

“Body Like a Back Road,” Sam Hunt

“Dirt on My Boots,” Jon Pardi

“Tin Man,” Miranda Lambert

Album of the Year

The Breaker, Little Big Town

From a Room: Volume 1, Chris Stapleton

Heart Break, Lady Antebellum

The Nashville Sound, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

The Weight of These Wings, Miranda Lambert

Song of the Year

(Award goes to songwriters)

“Better Man,” Taylor Swift

“Blue Ain’t Your Color,” Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Olsen

“Body Like a Back Road,” Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

“Dirt on My Boots,” Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley

“Tin Man,” Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

Music Video

“Better Man,” Little Big Town

“Blue Ain’t Your Color,” Keith Urban

“Craving You,” Thomas Rhett (featuring. Maren Morris)

“Vice,” Miranda Lambert

“It Ain’t My Fault,” Brothers Osborne

Musical Event

“Craving You,” Thomas Rhett (featuring Maren Morris)

“Funny How Time Slips Away,” Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson

“Kill a Word,” Eric Church (featuring Rhiannon Giddens)

“Setting the World on Fire,” Kenny Chesney (with P!nk)

“Speak to a Girl,” Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

Musician

Jerry Douglas (Dobro)

Paul Franklin (Steel Guitar)

Dann Huff (Guitar)

Mac McAnally (Guitar)

Derek Wells (Guitar)