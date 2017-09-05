Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief Airing on CMT

CMT will air the Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief telethon on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET with a re-airing at 8 p.m. PT on the West Coast.

ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC will also air the multi-network event in an effort to unify the nation to raise funds, spirits and help rebuild Texas in the wake of this unprecedented devastation.

The telethon will conclude with a finale performance by George Strait live from his Harvey relief benefit concert at San Antonio’s Majestic Theatre.

Blake Shelton, George Clooney, Jamie Foxx, Tori Kelly, Karlie Kloss, Beyoncé, Matt Lauer, Rob Lowe, Matthew McConaughey, Dennis Quaid, Julia Roberts, Kelly Rowland, Adam Sandler, Ryan Seacrest, Michael Strahan, Barbra Streisand, Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon are among the celebrities who are confirmed to appear on the hour-long special. Additional acts are to be announced.

Hand in Hand will be staged live from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry, Times Square in New York and the Universal Studios lot in Los Angeles.

The show will also be streamed internationally via Facebook and Twitter starting at 8 p.m. ET during the first broadcast.

Hand in Hand‘s text-to-donate campaign, online and donations by phone will begin at the top of the show and will conclude an hour after the show ends.

Proceeds from the night will support United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, Direct Relief, Feeding Texas and The Mayor’s Fund for Hurricane Harvey Relief (administered by the Greater Houston Community Fund) through the Hand in Hand Hurricane Relief Fund managed by Comic Relief Inc.

The Hand in Hand telethon is produced by SB Projects with Scooter Braun and Allison Kaye serving as executive producers, Den of Thieves with Jesse Ignjatovic and Evan Prager serving as executive producers and Bernard ‘Bun B’ Freeman also serving as executive producer.

Additional executive producers are Chris Choun and Lee Lodge with Jordan Brown, Penni Thow and Barb Bialkowski serving as co-executive producers.

Join the conversation online by following the hashtag #HandInHand.