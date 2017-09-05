George Strait Confirms Performers for Hurricane Harvey Relief Benefit

The artists for George Strait‘s Hurricane Harvey relief benefit concert on Sept. 12 at San Antonio’s Majestic Theatre are confirmed.

And all his exes in Texas are invited to the show as long as they have tickets, which will be available through Ticketmaster Wednesday (Sept. 6) at 10 a.m. CT.

Joining Strait and his Ace in the Hole Band live onstage will be Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen.

Select performances from the night will air on the multi-network telethon Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief airing on CMT at 8 p.m. ET with a re-airing at 8 p.m. PT on the West Coast. ABC, CBS, CMT, Fox, NBC and Facebook will also air the special live.

Proceeds from the one-hour telethon will benefit United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, Direct Relief, Feeding Texas, The Mayor’s Fund for Hurricane Harvey Relief (administered by the Greater Houston Community Fund) and the Rebuild Texas Fund through the Hand in Hand Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund managed by Comic Relief Inc.

Hand in Hand‘s text-to-donate campaign, online and donations by phone will begin at the top of the show and will conclude an hour after the show ends.

Proceeds from Strait’s show at the Majestic Theatre will be allocated for the Rebuild Texas Fund.

