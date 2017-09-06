Blake Shelton’s Dog Named the Venue

First, there was the song “Ol’ Red.” Now, there’s the venue Ole Red. And the thread holding them together is Blake Shelton.

“For a song that meant so much to me to take this shape and come to life as Ole Red is really mind-blowing,” Shelton said in a press release, referring to his George Jones cover song from 2002 about a prison bloodhound distracted by a sexy coonhound. And since that bloodhound ballad has become such a signature song for Shelton, he named his brand of restaurant and entertainment venues after it.

The first Ole Red will open in Tishomingo, Oklahoma with grand-opening block party festivities on Sept. 29-30. Shelton will be performing a private concert on Sept. 29 to benefit local cancer charity J.C. Reaching Out, then on Sept. 30 he will host a Blake and Friends concert with RaeLynn and Opry members Jeannie Seely, John Conlee and Ronnie Milsap. And then in the spring of 2018, Ole Red Nashville will open on Lower Broadway complete with its own set of grand opening events.

But there’s even more dog news in Shelton’s life these days. On Tuesday (Sept. 5), he announced on social media that his new song “I’ll Name the Dogs” will be released to country radio on Friday.