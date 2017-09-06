Margo Price’s All American Made Arrives Oct. 20

With three performances remaining on Willie Nelson‘s Outlaw Music Festival Tour, Margo Price announced on Wednesday (Sept. 6) her sophomore album All American Made will be released on Oct. 20 via Third Man Records.

The 12-song collection was recorded shortly after the 2016 presidential election at Memphis’ Sam Phillips Recording with Price and her husband, musician Jeremy Ivey co-producing with Alex Munoz and Grammy winner Matt Ross-Spang.

Price’s road band comprising of Ivey (acoustic guitar/bass/harmonica), Kevin Black (bass), Jamie Davis (electric guitar), Micah Hulscher (piano), Dillon Napier (drums) and Luke Schneider (pedal steel) played on the project.

The music is billed as “real-deal country” that explores long nights and hard days, wild women and cocaine cowboys, politics and sexism, with plainspoken language and cutting insight. Nelson guests on “Learning to Lose,” while gospel group The McCrary Sisters offers a touch of soul on the funky “Do Right By Me.” Memphis legend Lester Snell, the arranger behind Isaac Hayes’ Shaft, wrote the orchestration for the driving “A Little Pain.”

Through Sept. 10, pre-orders through Third Man Records will receive a code for access to an exclusive pre-sale for Price’s 2018 Nowhere Fast Tour on Sept. 12. All other tickets go on sale Sept. 15.

All American Made follows her Weakness EP and her autobiographical 2016 debut Midwest Farmer’s Daughter.

A CMT Next Women of Country, Price heads to Americana Music Association’s 16th Annual Honors & Awards Show on Sept. 13 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium with a nomination for artist of the year. Her fall schedule includes performances on Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Soul2Soul Tour and Farm Aid 2017 on Sept. 16 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania.

Here are the album art and complete track listing for All American Made, as well as the initial dates for the Nowhere Fast Tour:

1. “Don’t Say It”

2. “Weakness”

3. “A Little Pain”

4. “Learning to Lose” (featuring Willie Nelson)

5. “Pay Gap”

6. “Nowhere Fast”

7. “Cocaine Cowboys”

8. “Wild Women”

9. “Heart of American”

10. “Do Right By Me”

11. “Loner”

12. “All American Made”

2018 Nowhere Fast Tour:

Jan. 20: Louisville, Kentucky

Jan. 21: St. Louis

Jan. 23: Kansas City, Missouri

Jan. 24: Oklahoma City

Jan. 26: Dallas

Jan. 28: San Antonio

Jan. 30: Austin

Feb. 1: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Feb. 18: Phoenix

Feb. 20: Boulder, Colorado

Feb. 21: Denver

Feb. 23: Salt Lake City

Feb. 24: Boise, Idaho

Feb. 25: Seattle

Feb. 26: Portland, Oregon

Feb. 28: San Francisco

Mar. 1: Los Angeles

Mar. 2: Pioneertown, California

Mar. 3: Solana Beach, California