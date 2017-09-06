Old Dominion’s Happy Endings Debuts as Top Country Album

What better way to start September than with new titles arriving at the top of Billboard‘s country albums and country airplay charts? The former is Old Dominion’s Happy Endings and the latter Dustin’s Lynch’s “Small Town Boy,” which pulls into the top spot after a 26-week climb.

The aptly-named Happy Endings is Old Dominion’s first album to hold the crown, although the group’s 2015 debut collection, Meat and Candy, went to No. 3.

“Small Town Boy” is Lynch’s fifth No. 1 single, his first having been “Where It’s At (Yep, Yep)” in 2014.

There are two other new albums to note this week — the Cadillac Three’s Legacy, checking in at No. 14, and the self-titled Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real (No. 35).

Returning albums include Taylor Swift’s Fearless and Speak Now (back at No. 22 and No. 28, respectively), Tim McGraw’s Number One Hits (No. 37), Florida Georgia Line’s Anything Goes (No. 46), Toby Keith’s 36 Biggest Hits (No. 47) and Rascal Flatts’ Greatest Hits, Volume 1 (No. 49).

Making their first-time entrance onto the country airplay rankings are Dylan Scott’s “Hooked” (No. 54), Rascal Flatts” “Back to Us” (No. 56), Chase Rice’s “Three Chords & the Truth” (No. 57), Chase Bryant’s “Hell If I Know” (No. 59) and Cole Swindell’s “Stay Downtown” (No. 60).

The No. 2 through No. 5 albums, in that order, are Luke Combs’ This One’s for You (last week’s No. 1), Chris Stapleton’s Traveller, the self-titled Kane Brown and Sam Hunt’s Montevallo.

And, finally, rounding out the Top 5 songs, we have Old Dominion’s “No Such Thing as a Broken Heart” (last week’s No. 1), Jon Pardi’s “Heartache on the Dance Floor,” Jason Aldean’s “They Don’t Know” and Kenny Chesney’s “All the Pretty Girls.”

