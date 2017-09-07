Chris Stapleton Set for Dave Matthews Band’s Concert for Charlottesville

Chris Stapleton, a 2017 CMT Artist of the Year, will represent country music at Dave Matthews Band’s Concert for Charlottesville: An Evening of Music and Unity on Sept. 24 at the University of Virginia’s Scott Stadium.

The night will benefit the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation’s Concert for Charlottesville Fund, which supports victims of the violence that occurred in the city on Aug. 11-12, as well as their families, first responders and other organizations dedicated to promoting healing, unity and justice locally and nationwide.

The concert will feature additional performances by Dave Matthews Band, Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake, Ariana Grande, The Roots, Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes, Cage the Elephant and other special guests.

The event is free, and tickets will be initially allocated to UVA students, faculty and staff, as well as Charlottesville residents and those living in adjacent counties. All others interested in attending the show must register for tickets online through Sept. 11 at noon ET. A limited number of tickets will also be available at the John Paul Jones Arena box office on Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. ET.

Online donations are being accepted directly through the Concert for Charlottesville Fund website. Join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #Concert4Cville.



