What Jo Dee Messina’s Diagnosis Means

Cancer changes everything.

Jo Dee Messina is living through those changes and communicating openly with her fans about what her diagnosis means for everyone in her life.

A Facebook post on Wednesday (Sept. 6) confirmed that Messina was diagnosed with cancer earlier this summer.

Her fan base has likely been by her side for the past two decades. From 1996 through 2005, Messina released a steady stream of chart-topping country hits like her debut single “Heads Carolina, Tails California,” “Bye Bye,” “I’m Alright,” “Lesson in Leavin'” and her vocal collaboration with Tim McGraw on her 2001 hit “Bring on the Rain.”

After her Oct. 7 concert in Harrington, Delaware, Messina will stop touring and start undergoing treatment. She has also decided to take time off from her studies at The King’s University, a spirit-empowered, evangelical university.

Messina’s producer Seth Mosley says in the Facebook post, “God is going to use her and her story to intercept people in their pain and remind them that He is near.”