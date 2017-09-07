Chris Young’s Hidden Family Affair

His grandmother was there. So was his grandfather. So was his sister. And yet, Chris Young still didn’t get the hint that something big was about to happen.

In a recent radio interview, Young admitted that hindsight is 20/20 when it comes to the night he was asked to join the Grand Ole Opry. His official Opry induction is scheduled for Oct. 17.

Losing Sleep (Lyric Video) by Chris Young on VEVO .

“I did not see my grandad, which would’ve been the one thing that tipped me off that something was up. I did not see him or my grandmother,” Young said, “and they hid them very well. My sister was here, which also should have tipped me off, because she doesn’t come to shows a lot, but that’s easy to say in retrospect. ”

After Vince Gill did the honors of asking Young to become an Opry member — and jumped up into Young’s arms — that’s when it all really made sense. But before that, Young said he was starting to add up the things that just didn’t add up.

“Not until the end when I started going ‘OK, this was odd, this was odd,’ but it was little things. It was like ‘OK, well you’re here, but you know, we’re in town and that makes sense.’ I’m just glad they were all here, ” he said.

Once that was done, Young still had a song to sing. It was “Sober Saturday Night,” a heartbreak ballad he co-wrote with Brad and Brett Warren. Gill sings background vocals on the song.

“It’s probably the happiest I’ve ever sung a sad song in my entire life. So there’s that,” he added.

Young revealed the track listing and songwriter information for his next album Losing Sleep. The 10-song album arrives Oct. 20.

1. “Losing Sleep” (Young, Chris DeStefano, Josh Hoge)

2. “Hangin’ On” (Young, Hoge, Corey Crowder)

3. “Holiday” (Young, Crowder, Cary Barlowe, Johnny Bulford)

4. “Radio And The Rain” (Young, Crowder, Hoge)

5. “Where I Go When I Drink” (Young, Tyler Reeve, Trent Tomlinson)

6. “She’s Got A Way” (Young, Barlowe, Crowder)

7. “Leave Me Wanting More” (Young, Crowder, John Pierce)

8. “Trouble Looking” (Young, Crowder, Liz Rose)

9. “Woke Up Like This” (Young, Crowder, Hoge)

10. “Blacked Out” (Young, Hoge, Jon Randall)