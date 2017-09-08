Rodney Crowell Tapped for ASCAP Founders Award

Singer-songwriter Rodney Crowell will be presented the ASCAP Founders Award during the performing rights organization’s 55th annual country music awards gala on Nov. 6 in Nashville.

The Founders Award is one of ASCAP’s highest honors and is presented to songwriters and composers who have made pioneering contributions to music by inspiring and influencing their fellow music creators. Previous recipients include Ricky Skaggs, George Strait, Alan Jackson, Jackson Browne, Emmylou Harris, Garth Brooks, Bob Dylan, Tom Petty, Melissa Etheridge and Neil Young, among others.

“Rodney Crowell is one of the most treasured voices in American music,” ASCAP president Paul Williams said. “For decades, whether writing No. 1 country hits and collaborating with some of the world’s top artists or exploring his own musical soul in rich, literary detail, he has crafted a brilliant body of work marked by powerful intimacy, epic scope and profound insight into the human experience. He is a masterful storyteller and musician who continues to elevate the songwriters’ art, and we are honored to present him with the ASCAP Founders Award.”

Crowell, a multiple Grammy winner and a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, has written or recorded 15 No. 1 songs. His latest album, Close Ties, was released in March.

The ASCAP Country Music Awards, an invitation-only event taking place at the Ryman Auditorium, will include live performances of some of the past year’s most performed songs by award-winning songwriters or the artists who recorded them.