The Life & Songs of Kris Kristofferson Premiering Oct. 27 on CMT

All-Star Concert Film Will Also Be Available as a CD/DVD Combo

The Life & Songs of Kris Kristofferson, an all-star concert taped live in Nashville, will premiere Oct. 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CMT.

CMT will present the concert as 90-minute broadcast, and Blackbird Presents Records will release the full-length concert film as a CD/DVD combo. The broadcast, concert film and music release features a collection of legendary singers, songwriters and rising stars who came together in March 2016 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena for a once-in-a-lifetime concert to celebrate Kristofferson and his classic songs.

The Life & Songs of Kris Kristofferson features performances, in-depth interviews, and behind-the-scenes footage with Kristofferson, Jessi Alexander, Lady Antebellum, Dierks Bentley, Ryan Bingham, Rosanne Cash, Eric Church, Jessi Colter, Rodney Crowell, Larry Gatlin, Emmylou Harris, Jack Ingram, Shooter Jennings, Jamey Johnson, Alison Krauss, Martina McBride, the Travelin’ McCourys, Reba McEntire, Buddy Miller, Willie Nelson, Jennifer Nettles, Jon Randall, Darius Rucker, Hank Williams Jr. and Lee Ann Womack.

Performances includes McEntire’s take on “Me and Bobby McGee,” Lady Antebellum’s version of “Help Me Make It Through the Night” and Church’s interpretation of “To Beat the Devil.” Other highlights include a special performance of “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down” by Nelson and Kristofferson and an all-star grand finale performance of “Why Me.”

The CD/DVD version is available for immediate preorder at Blackbird Presents and Pledge Music. Fans can also get exclusive merchandise from PledgeMusic, including a limited edition framed gig poster from the night of the show, color photo, and an Epiphone limited edition 1963 J-45 guitar, all signed by Kris Kristofferson. Merchandise bundles which include the official concert T-shirt, hat and CD/DVD are available from Blackbird Presents.

Keith Wortman is creator and executive producer of the show. Grammy winner Don Was served as music director alongside famed songwriter-producer Buddy Cannon.