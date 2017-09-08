Hand in Hand Telethon Adds Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Connie Britton

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Connie Britton, Gwen Stefani, Nicole Kidman and are among those added to the list of celebrities appearing on Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief airing live Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET on CMT and other networks.

They join a list of previously-announced celebrities, including George Strait and Blake Shelton, volunteering to raise money for expanded relief efforts to include those who may be affected by Hurricane Irma in addition to those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

With Friday’s (Sept. 8) additions, those scheduled to appear during the telethon now include Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, George Clooney, Andy Cohen, Stephen Colbert, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Billy Crystal, Ellen DeGeneres, Robert De Niro, Drake, Hilary Duff, Jourdan Dunn, Jimmy Fallon, Jamie Foxx, Richard Gere, Tom Hanks, Marcia Gay Harden, Kate Hudson, Dwayne Johnson, Joe Jonas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Nicole Kidman, Karlie Kloss, Matt Lauer, Jay Leno, Zion & Lennox, Jared Leto, Eva Longoria, Rob Lowe, Matthew McConaughey, Tracy Morgan, Norah O’Donnell, Gerardo Ortiz, Chris Paul, Tyler Perry, Dennis Quaid, Questlove, Jeremy Renner, Julia Roberts, Kelly Rowland, Adam Sandler, Ryan Seacrest, David Spade, Michael Strahan, Barbra Streisand, Sofia Vergara, Kerry Washington, Chandra Wilson, Oprah Winfrey, Rita Wilson and Reese Witherspoon.

Strait, who is leading the country music world in the relief efforts, will perform directly from his benefit concert at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio. Other locations for the telethon include the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Times Square in New York City and the Universal Studios in Los Angeles.

The one-hour special will air live and commercial free on Tuesday (Sept. 12) at 8 p.m. ET and will re-air at 8 p.m. PT on the West Coast. In addition to CMT, Hand in Hand will be available in the U.S. on ABC, Bravo, CBS, E!, FOX, HBO, MTV, MTV2, MTV Live, MTV Classic, NBC and Oxygen in addition to live-streaming internationally via Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, AOL, Huffington Post and Yahoo starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Hand in Hand‘s text-to-donate campaign, online and donations by phone will begin at the top of the show and will conclude an hour after the show ends.

Proceeds from the night will support United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, Direct Relief, Feeding Texas and The Mayor’s Fund for Hurricane Harvey Relief (administered by the Greater Houston Community Fund) through the Hand in Hand Hurricane Relief Fund managed by Comic Relief Inc.

Join the conversation online by following the hashtag #HandInHand.