Carrie Underwood and Sam Hunt Play Songs on a Mission

If I hadn’t seen the photos of the show on Thursday night (Sept. 7), I wouldn’t believe it ever even happened.

But the pictures are worth a thousand words.

Carrie Underwood and Sam Hunt, backed by keys, guitar and steel, played a show for a small group of about 200 people at the Fontanel in Whites Creek, just outside of Nashville. It was part of the Songs on a Mission fundraising dinner for Mission Lazarus, a group whose Twitter bio says “ignites generational change in the developing world.” The dinner generated more than $630,000 for Mission Lazarus’ Honduran orphanage. (Tickets for the event were $575 each.)

Neal Joseph, a former executive with the Christian music division for Warner Bros. Records, was there, and he told CMT.com that Underwood and Hunt each did a few of their own songs, and that their set followed songs performed by Nashville songwriters. One of those songwriters, Zach Crowell, has collaborated extensively with both Underwood and Hunt and is active with the Mission Lazarus group.







