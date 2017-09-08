Stars React to Troy Gentry Tragedy

Music

As soon as Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard heard the tragic news about Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry, he posted an Instagram video full of faith, hope, and love. Gentry, 50, died Friday (Sept. 8) in a helicopter crash, a tragedy Hubbard knows all too well. He lost his father 10 years ago the same way.

“If only we knew the work that God was doing when things happen that we can’t understand,” Hubbard wrote. In the video, he admits that his heart breaks and hurts.

“I just want to say, for everybody out there hurting, there’s a lot of joy, there’s a lot of peace, there’s a lot of understanding if you lean on the Lord, lean on His words, and dig into the bible. It’s a crazy joy that God can only give,” he says.

“Say hey to my dad up there in heaven, would you?”

