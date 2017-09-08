Stars React to Troy Gentry Tragedy

As soon as Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard heard the tragic news about Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry, he posted an Instagram video full of faith, hope, and love. Gentry, 50, died Friday (Sept. 8) in a helicopter crash, a tragedy Hubbard knows all too well. He lost his father 10 years ago the same way.

“If only we knew the work that God was doing when things happen that we can’t understand,” Hubbard wrote. In the video, he admits that his heart breaks and hurts.





If only we knew the work that God was doing when things happen that we can't understand. A post shared by Tyler Hubbard (@thubbmusic) on Sep 8, 2017 at 3:57pm PDT



“I just want to say, for everybody out there hurting, there’s a lot of joy, there’s a lot of peace, there’s a lot of understanding if you lean on the Lord, lean on His words, and dig into the bible. It’s a crazy joy that God can only give,” he says.

“Say hey to my dad up there in heaven, would you?”

Hubbard was just one of the many country artists who commented on the tragedy.





Devastated to hear the news. Troy, thank you for your kindness, your spirit, your joy and the love you shared with everyone you met. pic.twitter.com/eTm76cZkb8 — Little Big Town (@littlebigtown) September 8, 2017





Country music is at loss today. Our prayers are with the families of Don Williams & Troy Gentry. It's a sad day. — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) September 8, 2017





Found this picture of me and my old friend Troy a few days ago.. I am heart broken. pic.twitter.com/J3mT86DIaa — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) September 8, 2017









R.I.P. T-ROY Gentry. Shared a lot of good times and drinks with ya. My prayers to your family. -T pic.twitter.com/pvBcv3ZvFI — Toby Keith (@TobyKeithMusic) September 9, 2017





God bless you Troy Gentry. Heartbroken and in disbelief. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) September 8, 2017





Sad day for country music. Troy Gentry and Don Williams have passed and that makes my heart hurt. Don was my hero and Troy was my friend — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) September 8, 2017





Shocked and saddened by the sudden, tragic loss of Troy today. He was a friend and a good man. Prayers go out to his precious family. pic.twitter.com/1u8d4rerE9 — Rascal Flatts (@rascalflatts) September 8, 2017





I'm speechless. Pray with me for the family of Don Williams & especially the family of Troy Gentry. It's a heavy day for country music.✝️ — Josh Turner (@joshturnermusic) September 8, 2017





Sad day in country music. RIP Don Williams and Troy Gentry. Prayers for your families. — Randy Houser (@RandyHouser) September 8, 2017





I'm in total shock and disbelief over the news that my friend Troy Gentry was just killed in a helicopter crash!!! I just saw him days ago! — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) September 8, 2017





I'm shocked and deeply saddened at the loss of Troy. He was an amazing entertainer and friend. He will be deeply missed. @mgunderground pic.twitter.com/qWiNhKxDop — Phil Vassar (@philvassar) September 8, 2017





RIP Troy Gentry….So heartbroken and speechless. Praying for friends and family — Danielle Bradbery (@DBradbery) September 8, 2017





My heart breaks for the family and friends of Troy Gentry. I had the pleasure of playing shows with him and he was always so kind — Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) September 8, 2017





Sad about Don Williams but Troy Gentry was my friend. I had great times with him. I'm stunned, angry and upset at the moment. I'll miss you. — Shooter Jennings (@ShooterJennings) September 8, 2017





Im not much good at writing letters but Gentle Giant, you will be missed! You wrote & recorded the soundtrack to my life! #DonWilliamsRIP — EliYoungBand (@EliYoungBand) September 8, 2017





So terribly sad to hear of my friend Troy Gentry's untimely passing. https://t.co/TQHGNoswvo pic.twitter.com/ip89JVzOLV — Kid Rock (@KidRock) September 8, 2017





My heart goes out to the family and friends of Troy Gentry. We are all incredibly sorry to hear about your loss. Your music will live on! — Chase Bryant (@chasebryant) September 8, 2017





What a horrible day! Learning of the loss of #DonWilliams & my friend #TroyGentry of @mgunderground

A very sad day for us all! — Mark Wills (@MarkWillsMusic) September 8, 2017