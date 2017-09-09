Music

Don Williams’ Legacy Praised by Country Stars

Keith Urban Posts "Imagine That" Video Following Country Legend’s Death
When Keith Urban admitted that he could not put into words the depth of his sadness he felt about Don Williams’ passing, he turned to song. Williams, 78, died on Friday (Sept. 8).

And Urban responded with a clip of video made for their “Imagine That” duet from Williams’ 2012 album And So It Goes.

The reaction from the country community seemed to echo Urban’s feelings about the loss of the Country Music Hall of Fame member. Comments came from all over the genre, with icons, newcomers and all the artists in between sharing their thoughts on how his music had played a part in their lives.




















