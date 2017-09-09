Don Williams’ Legacy Praised by Country Stars

When Keith Urban admitted that he could not put into words the depth of his sadness he felt about Don Williams’ passing, he turned to song. Williams, 78, died on Friday (Sept. 8).

And Urban responded with a clip of video made for their “Imagine That” duet from Williams’ 2012 album And So It Goes.





I cannot put into words the depth of sadness I feel right now at hearing of Don's passing. – KU pic.twitter.com/AqKbrOt8yR — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) September 9, 2017

The reaction from the country community seemed to echo Urban’s feelings about the loss of the Country Music Hall of Fame member. Comments came from all over the genre, with icons, newcomers and all the artists in between sharing their thoughts on how his music had played a part in their lives.





Sad day in country music. I played Don Williams all the way home from NYC. He was grand. Rest peacefully stud. You'll be missed.-T — Toby Keith (@TobyKeithMusic) September 9, 2017





One of the greatest to ever sing a country song. I can't write a song without thinking about Don Williams songs. #RIPDonWilliams pic.twitter.com/q0iuBaMH2V — Rodney Atkins (@RodneyAtkins) September 8, 2017





Country music is at loss today. Our prayers are with the families of Don Williams & Troy Gentry. It's a sad day. — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) September 8, 2017





Also just hearing about the passing of Don Williams.. terrible day. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) September 8, 2017





Another incredible loss. Don Williams you shaped our lives and gave us a sound track to live by. Rest In peace and thank you for the music. pic.twitter.com/dYPLPpAzK1 — Little Big Town (@littlebigtown) September 9, 2017





And Don Williams has passed… what a legend… this is truly a sad day for country music #RIP — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) September 8, 2017





The world changed today. Country music lost both a Friend and a Hero. Troy Gentry and Don Williams, you both will be dearly missed.. — Lee Brice (@leebrice) September 8, 2017





Sad day for country music. Troy Gentry and Don Williams have passed and that makes my heart hurt. Don was my hero and Troy was my friend — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) September 8, 2017





RIP Don Williams. 100% class and spirit. Said so much with so little. He was and will always be a blessing in country music. — Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) September 9, 2017





Lovely healing crowd 2night in Danville,KY. With the tragic news of the passing of Troy Gentry and Don Williams. Much needed. Thank you — Martina McBride (@martinamcbride) September 9, 2017





I'm speechless. Pray with me for the family of Don Williams & especially the family of Troy Gentry. It's a heavy day for country music.✝️ — Josh Turner (@joshturnermusic) September 8, 2017





I miss Don Williams already. https://t.co/KOeDIlCSvE — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) September 9, 2017





Woke up hoping yesterday wasn't true. So sad to hear about Troy Gentry and Don Williams. Thoughts and prayers to both families. — Eric Paslay (@ericpaslay) September 9, 2017





Rest In Peace Don Williams and Troy Gentry. My thoughts and prayers are with your families. Sad sad day for country music. — Brandy Clark (@TheBrandyClark) September 8, 2017





Sad day in country music. Don Williams and Troy gentry will be missed. In shock. Thoughts and prayers to the family of a hero and a buddy. — Justin Moore (@JustinColeMoore) September 8, 2017





We also lost legend Don Williams today…play "Country Boy" and have cold beverage of choice and raise a glass w me to Don and Troy..Amen — Clay Walker (@ClayWalker) September 8, 2017





Sending my sincere and heartfelt prayers to the families & friends of Don Williams and @T_RoyMG. — Kenny Rogers (@_KennyRogers) September 8, 2017





Rest in peace Don Williams

You left us a lot great musical memories — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) September 8, 2017





2 legends lost at once. Troy Gentry and Don Williams will be missed so much. Praying for their families and may they rest in peace. — Big & Rich (@bigandrich) September 8, 2017





No! Not Don Williams & Troy Gentry. My thoughts & prayers go out to their families. Thank u for the amazing music & for inspiring us all. — Jerrod Niemann (@jrodfromoz) September 8, 2017