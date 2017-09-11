Kenny Chesney Launches Foundation for Hurricane Irma Relief

Kenny Chesney has launched the Love for Love City Foundation to support Hurricane Irma disaster relief for the U.S. and British Virgin Islands.

Those interested in contributing to the cause may do so online via PayPal, mail, wire or ACH transfer or by transferring Marketable Securities.

In an interview with HLN’s Robin Meade on Friday (Sept. 8), Chesney said that he was not at his home in St. John when the hurricane devastated the region. But he did offer shelter to approximately 20 people and their pets to ride out the storm.

“I had 200 mph wind-tested windows throughout my house, and every window in the house just blew out, so these people were really scared,” Chesney told Meade. “They found more shelter in a big closet and were in that closet for a long time, and they made it. Luckily, a lot of people made it.

“These communities are facing an uphill battle. And they’re facing years of cleanup,” Chesney added. “So many people are displaced. And, yes, we will rebuild, and we will recover. And the people I know there, and the people I’ve grown to love, they’re really hard workers. And they’ve got great hearts, and it’s hard to rock them even with a hurricane of this size. That’s the thing I’m most proud of is my island family has a lot of heart, we’re going to recover … but it’s going to take a lot of help.”

Relief and recovery efforts continue for those affected by Hurricanes Irma and Harvey. CMT will air the Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief telethon on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET with a re-airing at 8 p.m. PT on the West Coast.

ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC will also air the multi-network event in an effort to unify the nation to raise funds, spirits and help rebuild Texas in the wake of this unprecedented devastation.

The telethon will conclude with a finale performance by George Strait live from his Harvey relief benefit concert at San Antonio’s Majestic Theatre.