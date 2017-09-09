Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Best Posts You Might Have Missed

With all the bad Irma news going on over the weekend, you might have missed some of the good news.

Like how Carrie Underwood went to a wedding — the daughter of her make-up artist Melissa Schleicher got hitched — and she posted a picture of her husband and son who cleaned up nice, Luke Bryan was in fly fishing heaven with his sons Bo and Tate, Kelsea Ballerini called dibs on making a little girl’s wish come true, Blake Shelton ordered a Bloody Mary with a five-course dinner on the side, Brad Paisley took his tourmates karting in North Carolina, Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd came down with a serious case of Go, Cubs, Go fever, Kip Moore brought Tony Hawk to skateboard in the city (Hawk tweeted, too, that he and Moore were raising funds for hurricane victims), and Chris Young pulled out an old jersey to celebrate the new football season.

Carrie Underwood: What a beautiful night last night! Before God, family and friends, @hunterschleicherand @cameronpremodeclared their love for each other and tied the knot! Thank you guys for allowing us to be a part of it! On a separate note: my boys looked so handsome!

Luke Bryan: “Heaven”

Kelsea Ballerini: “This is Holin and her @makeawishamerica was to sing with me on the big stage. She’s a little superstar in every way. What a special night.”

Blake Shelton: “I. Am. In. Heaven!!!! Ole Red Bloody Mary made with @SmithworksVodka…. And everything else they could find!!!”

Brad Paisley: “If you ain’t first you’re last. @lindsayell @iamchasebryant”

Maren Morris: “En route to watch @RyanHurd throw out the first pitch at the @Cubs game! The most sportsy week of my life & I love it.”

Kip Moore: “Super stoked to see the legend @tonyhawk skate at 530 in downtown nashville at walk of fame park!”

Chris Young: “Got this ready for tonight! #howboutthemcowboys good luck to everybody! FOOTBALL IS BACK”

