It’s Still No. 1 at Week 2 for Dustin Lynch’s “Small Town Boy”

Luke Combs’ This One’s for You Surges Back to the Top

Not even Hurricane Irma could blow old stuff off or new stuff on to this week’s country charts. There the weather remains placid.

After dropping to No. 2 last week, Luke Combs‘ This One’s for You has yo-yoed back to No. 1 on Billboard‘s country albums rankings. And Dustin Lynch‘s “Small Town Boy” continues as the most-played country song for the second straight week.

Small Town Boy (Official Video) by Dustin Lynch on VEVO.

There are two new albums to note — the Dixie Chicks’ Romanesque DCX: MMXVI debuts at No. 43 (the title roughly translates to “Up yours!”), and Lanco bows at No. 49 with its Extended Play EP.

Returning to duty are George Strait‘s 50 Number Ones (No. 42), Johnny Cash‘s The Greatest: The Number Ones (No. 48) and Zac Brown Band‘s Jekyll + Hyde (No. 50).

Blake Shelton has the highest debuting new song with “I’ll Name the Dog” (No. 23), a title that sounds like something the great Tommy Collins might have lived and written.

Also new are Billy Currington‘s “Wake Me Up” (No. 59) and Joe Nichols‘ “Never Gets Old” (No. 60).

Back into battle is Big & Rich‘s “California,” which re-appears at No. 29.

The No. 2 through No. 5 albums, in that order, are Old Dominion‘s Happy Endings (last week’s No. 1), Chris Stapleton‘s Traveller, Kane Brown‘s Kane Brown and Sam Hunt‘s Montevallo.

Rounding out the Top 5 songs array are Old Dominion’s “No Such Thing as a Broken Heart,” Kenny Chesney‘s “All the Pretty Girls,” Jon Pardi‘s “Heartache on the Dance Floor” and Jason Aldean‘s “They Don’t Know.”

As you may have noticed, the titles for greatest hits collections have gotten pretty lame. Any suggestions for adding zing to a hits package title, say, from Eric Church or Miranda Lambert? The floor is yours.