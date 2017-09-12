Miranda Lambert: “Are We Fools?”

If you look at a timeline of Miranda Lambert‘s love life after she and Blake Shelton split, Sept. 12, 2015 is where it all began again.

That’s when she started dating soulful singer-songwriter Anderson East. So when she posted an anniversary picture of the two sharing a kiss, it’s not that surprising that she used lyrics from her song “Pushin’ Time” as her caption.

Because the song starts out asking, “Are we fools for rushin’ in, ’cause I already dread the end.” But from there, she paints a picture of a new love with more hope and promise than that.

“Oh, how I remember well sunset on September 12,” Lambert wrote. The rest of that line — “I disappeared to get a drink, you still kept your eyes on me” — didn’t make it into her post. And neither did “If it has to end in tears, I hope it’s in sixty years.”

“Pushin’ Time” is on Lambert’s The Weight of These Wings double album. She wrote it with Foy Vance and Natalie Hemby, and East sings harmony vocals on the song.

"Oh how I remember well, sunset on September 12th…" #PushingTime #2yearstoday #bamaboy @andersoneast @bfluke A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Sep 12, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT