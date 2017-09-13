Luke Bryan Gives Back in Houston

Proceeds from Luke Bryan‘s Sept. 22 concert at the Cynthia Woods Pavilion in Houston, Texas will support the Houston Community Fund.

Bryan is also coordinating with the Houston area authorities to make concert tickets available to members of Hurricane Harvey’s first responder teams. On Tuesday (Sept. 12), he took donations by phone at the Hand in Hand telethon in Nashville to support victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Bryan will perform his new single “Light It Up” live on Wednesday’s (Sept. 13) Grand Ole Opry as part of the show’s celebration of Country Cares for St. Jude Kids. When guests purchase tickets to the show, $5 from each ticket sold will be donated to support pediatric cancer research at the Memphis facility.

The night will include performances by Nashville‘s Charles Esten and Clare Bowen, as well as Larry Gatlin & the Gatlin Brothers, Riders in the Sky and Randy Owen.

“Light It Up” is the first single from Bryan’s next album, which is due out by end of year. His Huntin’, Fishin’ And Lovin’ Every Day Tour continues through the end of October. He is a 2017 CMT Artist of the Year and a CMA Entertainer of the Year nominee.