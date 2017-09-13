Stagecoach 2018 Books Garth Brooks, Florida Georgia Line and Keith Urban

Tickets for Three-Day Festival Go On Sale Sept. 22

The headliners for the 2018 Stagecoach music festival are Garth Brooks, Florida Georgia Line and Keith Urban. The three-day event starts April 27 in Indio, California with performances by more than 40 acts representing country, Americana and southern rock.

The lineup includes Kelsea Ballerini, Brothers Osborne, Lindsay Ell, Tanya Tucker, Cody Jinks, Kacey Musgraves, the Georgia Satellites, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Ronnie Milsap, Brandy Clark, Carly Pearce, Gordon Lightfoot, Molly Hatchet, Kenny Rogers, Aaron Watson, Trisha Yearwood and Dwight Yoakam.

General admission passes start at $329, and all festival packages go on sale Friday (Sept. 22). The annual event is in its 12th year and is hosted by the same organizers behind the all-genre Coachella music festival.

Here’s the initial Stagecoach 2018 lineup by day:

April 27



Florida Georgia Line, Jake Owen, Kelsea Ballerini, Cody Jinks, Chris Janson, Chris Lane, Molly Hatchet, Lindsay Ell, The Georgia Satellites, Tanya Tucker, Walker McGuire, Jordan Davis, Morgan Wallen, Joshua Hedley, Jade Bird and Banditos

April 28

Keith Urban, Kacey Musgraves, Brothers Osborne, Dwight Yokam, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Granger Smith, Midland, Ronnie Milsap, Walker Hayes, Carly Pearce, Tyler Childers, Brandy Clark, Jillian Jacqueline, Seth Ennis, Jade Jackson and Muscadine Bloodline

April 29

Garth Brooks, Lee Brice, Trisha Yearwood, Brett Young, Kenny Rogers, Kane Brown, Aaron Watson, Gordon Lightfoot, Lukas Nelson and the Promise of the Real, Colter Wall, Paul Cauthen, Ashley McBryde, Temecula Road, Lillie Mae and Runaway June