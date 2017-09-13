Sturgill Simpson, John Prine Top Americana Music Honors & Awards

Other Winners Included Rodney Crowell, Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives, Amanda Shires, Graham Nash and Charlie Sexton

Sturgill Simpson and John Prine were among the top winners at the 2017 Americana Music Honors & Awards ceremony Wednesday night (Sept. 13) at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

Simpson won album of the year for A Sailor’s Guide to Earth, and John Prine took home the award for artist of the year.

Song of the year went to Rodney Crowell for his Rosanne Cash and John Paul White collaboration “It Ain’t Over Yet” from his latest album Close Ties. Other winners included Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives, Amanda Shires, Graham Nash and Bob Dylan’s longtime guitarist Charlie Sexton.

The awards show kicked off the 18th Annual Americana Music Festival and Conference that runs through Sunday in Nashville.

Check back with CMT.com for complete coverage of the Americana Music Honors & Awards, but here are the night’s winners:

Album of the Year: A Sailor’s Guide to Earth, Sturgill Simpson (Simpson, producer)

Artist of the Year: John Prine

Group/Duo of the Year: Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives

Song of the Year: “It Ain’t Over Yet” Rodney Crowell feat. Rosanne Cash and John Paul White (Crowell, songwriter)

Emerging Artist of the Year: Amanda Shires

Instrumentalist of the Year: Charlie Sexton

Spirit of Americana/Free Speech in Music Award: Graham Nash

Lifetime Achievement Award, Trailblazer: Iris Dement

Lifetime Achievement Award, Songwriting: Van Morrison

Lifetime Achievement Award, Performance: Robert Cray

Lifetime Achievement Award, Instrumentalist: Hi Rhythm Section

Lifetime Achievement Award, Executive: Larry Sloven and Bruce Bromberg