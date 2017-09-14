CMT Adds Pickler & Ben to Daytime Lineup

Pickler & Ben, co-hosted by CMT star Kellie Pickler and Emmy winner Ben Aaron, is coming to CMT.

The new, Nashville-based daytime talk show will re-air on CMT as part of the network’s daily morning lineup starting Tuesday (Sept. 19) at 9 a.m. ET.

The series will feature Pickler, star of CMT’s I Love Kellie Pickler, and Aaron hosting segments with top celebrities, tastemakers and experts on everything from entertaining and home design to cooking, DIY and more.

The show will be recorded in front of a live audience at a studio on an expansive, modern farmhouse-styled set. Fans can join a taping by requesting tickets through the show’s website.

Pickler & Ben is executive produced by Grammy winner Faith Hill, Lisa Erspamer and Jason Owen.

New episodes will air first in 21 markets owned and operated by the E.W. Scripps Company, and 17 additional markets through Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and Television Distribution, and on CMT the morning after the first run.

“The combination of Faith serving as producer and Kellie as one of the co-hosts makes ‘Pickler & Ben’ a natural fit for CMT,” said Frank Tanki, general manager of CMT and TV Land. “The reciprocal partnership with Scripps will allow the show to reach a national audience, while providing us new country lifestyle programming for our fans.”

The third season of I Love Kellie Pickler kicked off on Aug. 3 with new episodes premiering on Thursdays at 11 p.m. ET.

Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram by following the hashtag #PicklerandBen.