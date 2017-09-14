2017 CMT Artists of the Year: Sam Hunt’s “Body Like a Back Road” Named Song of the Year

Sam Hunt‘s 2017 mega-hit “Body Like a Back Road” will be honored with the 2017 CMT Artists of the Year inaugural song of the year award. The award will be presented to Hunt and the song’s co-writers Zach Crowell, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne.

The popular smash has shattered records for the most consecutive weeks on top of the Billboard‘s hot country songs chart as the longest running No. 1 by a solo artist in history.

It is 2017’s No. 1 most-downloaded country song with 1.6 million tracks sold, and it is the No. 1 most-streamed country song of the year with over 325 million streams.

This is its 31st consecutive week atop Billboard‘s hot country songs chart, and it spent 16 weeks in the Top 5 on Billboard‘s country airplay chart.

“‘Body Like a Backroad’ is the clear choice for this inaugural award,” said Frank Tanki, General Manager of CMT and TV Land. “It’s a cross-genre smash that’s bound to become one of Sam Hunt’s signature songs in a growing list of chart-toppers.”

Airing live from Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. ET, the 2017 CMT Artists of the Year special will celebrate honorees Chris Stapleton, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban and Luke Bryan.

The 90-minute special will also extend beyond music to honor the unwavering spirit of those impacted by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma and champion the many volunteers contributing to the ongoing rescue and recovery efforts. In addition, throughout the event, country’s biggest stars will encourage fans to continue supporting the extensive recovery over the next year.

Body Like A Back Road (Audio Only) by Sam Hunt on VEVO.