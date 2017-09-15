Little Big Town: “This Is for the Dreamers”

When Keith Urban took the stage at the Music City Walk of Fame ceremony in downtown Nashville, he recalled the first time he heard Little Big Town’s “Boondocks” about 12 years ago.

“I was fascinated to meet the people who made that sound, and I realized what it was. It’s the closest thing to a family band that you’ll ever meet,” Urban said at the band’s Walk of Fame induction on Thursday (Sept. 14).

“It’s that sound that’s not connected by blood or last name — well, in the case of Jimi (Westbrook) and Karen (Fairchild), now it is. But there’s no connection, except the spirit,” he said. “That’s what I feel when I hear Little Big Town.”

Before Urban turned the stage over to the band, he called them beautiful people, beautiful souls and beautiful spirits.

When they accepted their plaques, Fairchild had a message for anyone trying to follow in the band’s footsteps.

“We were driving these same streets, and now we’re here with you guys. It really can happen. You just have to believe. You’ve got to have faith and perseverance,” Fairchild told the crowd.

“This is for all the dreamers out there, and we look forward to standing up here and handing this plaque to someone else.”



