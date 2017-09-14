Carrie Underwood on Opportunities for Unknowns

When Ryan Seacrest said goodbye on the last episode of the last season of American Idol in 2016, he left things kind of open-ended. “And one more time — this is so tough — we say to you from Hollywood, goodnight America,” Seacrest said, adding, “for now.”

He was right, of course, and now American Idol has plans to be back on the air in 2018.

And Carrie Underwood, the winner of the show’s fourth season in 2005, seems glad it is coming back.

“I love it when there are things out there that give people like me a chance,” Underwood told Hollywood Life. “Any shows like that that give an unknown an opportunity, I think is a really great thing.”

A premiere date hasn’t been announced, possibly because American Idol hasn’t signed any judges other than Katy Perry. Although some sources are reporting that the show made offers to Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Charlie Puth.