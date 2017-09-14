Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Best Posts You Might Have Missed

Summer may be almost over, but the country stars are making the most of what they have left by getting out there day and night. Dierks Bentley might not have his place up on the ridge anymore, but he found another rural spot for s’mores, Thomas Rhett‘s wife Lauren was literally the star of his show, Brad Paisley started preparations for South Park and Star Wars, Kelsea Ballerini was the bachelorette in a bikini at Top Golf, Lee Brice got his baby girl Trulee ready — decked out in orange tiger paws — to watch the Clemson University v. Univerity of Louisville game, Maren Morris stood up for herself and her outfit and Tim McGraw worked out. Again.



Dierks Bentley: “and this Saturday, soaking up some rural Tennessee. #riceandbeans #cholula #smores #lighteningbugs”

Thomas Rhett: “Love when the fam comes out”

Brad Paisley: “The falcon, encountering a field of member-berries!! @southparkis back tonight, and @jjabramsofficialis back directing Star Wars…hmmm. There are no coincidences. We live in a wild universe”

Kelsea Ballerini: “ending bachelorette weekend with a burger and mimosa and top golf and a pool and the best memories ever ever ever. Also notice the chip in the corner. K.”

Lee Brice: “Me and Trulee ready for the game tonight! Look at that face! Go Tigers!!”

Maren Morris: “Honestly, I’m over the slut-shaming that goes on here. I’m a self-sufficient woman who loves her body. Get over it, thanks. :)”

Tim McGraw: “Yoda tried to kill the young Jedi today!!!! (youngish)”

