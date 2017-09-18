Keith Urban’s Big Win at the Emmy Awards

Back when Keith Urban won four CMT Music Awards earlier this year, he thanked his wife Nicole Kidman. He really, really thanked her.

“I wanna say a massive thanks to my wife Nicole Mary (Kidman), because you have no idea how much of what I do she is involved in. Every little piece of it. And especially the videos. She hates me saying this, but I want it to be said, because she helps me so much making these videos what they are,” he said, adding, “Baby girl, I love you.”

So when Kidman won big at the 69th Emmy Awards, she repaid the favor. When her name was announced as the winner for lead actress in a limited series or movie, they shared a solid five-second kiss, and then Urban escorted her to the stage (a short trip because they’d scored front row seats).

Kidman had some wholehearted thanks for so many who were part of her role as Celeste on her show Big Little Lies, then she got to Urban.

“I also am a mother and a wife. I have two little girls Sunny and Faith. And my darling Keith, who I asked to help me pursue this artistic path,” she said as she started to tear up. “And they had to sacrifice so much. So this is yours. I want my little girls to put this on their shelf and look at it and go, ‘Every time my momma didn’t put me to bed, it’s because of this. I got something.'”

Kidman’s Celeste was only one of her roles on the HBO series based on the novel by Australian author Liane Moriarty. She was also one of the executive producers, along with Reese Witherspoon, who also had a starring role as Madeline.

During her acceptance speech, Kidman went on to talk about the message that the series sends, both to her girls at home and women everywhere.

“I want them to know that sometimes when you’re acting, you get a chance to bring a bigger message. And this is their contribution and your contribution: we shone a light on domestic abuse. It is a complicated, insidious disease. It exists far more than we allow ourselves to know. It is filled with shame and secrecy. And by you acknowledging me with this award, it shines a light on it even more. Thank you, I bow down to you,” she said.