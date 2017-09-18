How Lady Gaga Brought Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real’s “Find Yourself” to Life

Lukas Nelson and Lady Gaga. They are two names you probably thought you would never see in the same sentence.

So it might come as a bit of a surprise that the two are collaborators on the latest self-titled album by Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real. Gaga’s pristine vocals appear on two tracks including this trippy jam, “Find Yourself,” a head-bobbing, hip-swaying ode to getting yourself together before your lover packs up and hits the road.

“She’s just a gem of a human being, one of the best musicians of all time and a great singer,” Nelson told CMT.com of Lady Gaga.

The same can be said for Nelson, whose music is genre-bending in its own unique way, too. It’s ever-evolving and explorative: like a southern rock dream, with gritty soul, the occasional steel guitar, and nods to his famous father Willie Nelson and his mentor Neil Young.

“Find Yourself” finds Nelson opening another door, as does the entire album, which truly captures who he and the guys are as a band.

You just know papa Willie couldn’t be prouder.



[ video unavailable on this device ]