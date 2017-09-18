Music

Farm Aid 2017: Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews and More [PHOTOS]

Annual Event Raises More Than $50 Million For America’s Family Farmers
Farm Aid 2017 attracted thousands of music fans to the KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania on Saturday (Sept. 16) for a day of live performances by board members Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews with Tim Reynolds and more.

The 32nd annual event also hosted live sets by the Avett Brothers, Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real, Sheryl Crow, Jamey Johnson, Margo Price, Jack Johnson and Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats.

Nelson wrapped the festival with a live set that included “Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die,” “Will the Circle Be Unbroken,” “I’ll Fly Away” and “Living in the Promiseland.”

Since its 1985 inception, the annual event has raised more than $50 million to support family farmers in America.

Enjoy scenes from Farm Aid 2017:

Neil Young

Neil Young

John Mellencamp

John Mellencamp

Willie Nelson and Lukas Nelson

Willie Nelson and Lukas Nelson

Jack Johnson

Jack Johnson

Dave Matthews

Dave Matthews

Margo Price

Margo Price

Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats

Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats

Charlie Starr of Blackberry Smoke

Charlie Starr of Blackberry Smoke

Sheryl Crow

Sheryl Crow

Willie Nelson

Willie Nelson