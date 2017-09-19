What We Know About Faith Hill: Girl Boss

This is how Faith Hill executive produces a show: like a boss.

But like a nice boss that everyone adores and wants to have on the set at all times. That’s how it felt on the first episode of Pickler & Ben, the daytime talk show where Hill is behind the scenes as one of the executive producers.

At the start of the show’s debut on Monday (Sept. 18), Kellie Pickler and Ben Aaron put the camera on Hill in the control room, where she looks happy to be (mostly) off camera and just overseeing the show. One that Pickler told Billboard has kept her working harder than anyone she knows.

“She works around the clock. She’s unreal, and totally wonderful,” Pickler said. “She’s such a creative woman and an amazing boss. They’ve been working on it for about three years, and Ben and I came on board with it last year.”

The new show tapes in Nashville, and will feature celebrity guests and celebrate everything entertaining, cooking, decorating, gardening and beauty. It’s basically an hour of the very best Pinterest scrolling, but in real life.

And part of the reason it feels so real is that Hill created a set that feels like home.

“I wish that people could have seen Faith designing the set, even bringing pieces from her home. She’s so involved in the show, and so invested in it in every way, shape and form. She has made the studio feel like a home. It doesn’t actually feel like a studio.

“Last week, I stayed on the set after we wrapped. I actually just sat in the studio in the porch swing. There’s the giant queen-size bed porch swing that hangs in the studio, and I just sat there for an hour, just soaking it all in,” she said, “thinking how I couldn’t believe this was all happening.”

The talk show will re-air on CMT as part of the network’s daily morning lineup starting at 9 a.m. ET. For the inaugural episode, Pickler and Aaron welcomed Dolly Parton and Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman. This week’s guests include Nashville‘s Charles Esten, the Tennessee Titans cheerleaders, college football player Becca Longo and chefs Cat Cora and Sunny Anderson.