Songwriter and Recording Artist Mark Selby Dead at 56

Songwriter Mark Selby, who co-wrote such hits as the Dixie Chicks‘ “There’s Your Trouble” and Kenny Wayne Shepherd’s “Blue on Black,” died Monday (Sept. 18) of cancer at the age of 56.

Apart from songwriting, the Oklahoma-born Selby was also a talented singer and guitarist. He was married to fellow composer, Tia Siller, co-writer of the Grammy-winning crossover hit, “I Hope You Dance.”

Among the several albums Selby released over a period of 29 years are One Way Ticket, One of These Days, More Storms Comin’, Dirt, Mark Otis Selby and the Horse He Rode in On, Nine Pound Hammer and Live at Rockpalast: One Night in Bonn and Blue Highway.

As a guitarist, Selby leaned toward the blues style, listing Eric Clapton, Muddy Waters, Jimmy Page and Billy Gibbons among his chief influences. His instrumental work can be on heard on albums by Kenny Rogers, Wynonna Judd, Jimmy Hall, Johnny Reid and Keni Thomas.

His playing earned him passionate audiences abroad, particularly in Germany and Switzerland.

“There’s Your Trouble,” which Selby co-wrote with Sillers, provided the Dixie Chicks their first No. 1 country hit. It stayed at No. 1 for two weeks in 1998 and went on to win the Chicks a best vocal group Grammy.

Other songs written by Selby that made the country charts were Tammy Cochran’s “I Cry” and Pinmonkey’s “Barbed Wire and Roses.”

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.