Willie Nelson and the Boys Is A Family Affair

Willie Nelson and the Boys, his new collaborative album with his sons Lukas and Micah Nelson, will be released on Oct. 20 via Legacy Recordings.

Following 2014’s December Days featuring his sister Bobbie Nelson, the collection is the second release from Willie’s Stash, which is the country legend’s series of archival recordings.

The new 12-song album is comprised of mostly of covers of country standards made popular by Hank Williams, Hank Cochran, Hank Locklin, Hank Snow, Fred Rose and Alyssa Miller. The only Willie original is a new version of “Healing Hands of Time.”

Produced by Grammy winner Buddy Cannon, the music was recorded during the 2011 sessions for Heroes at Austin’s Pedernales Recordings Studio.

Willie Nelson and the Boys (Willie’s Stash, Vol. 2) is the artist’s 10th release from Legacy since 2012. His last Legacy album, God’s Problem Child, was released on April 28 on the eve of his 84th birthday, and it subsequently debuted at No. 1 on Billboard‘s country albums chart, making it his second US country chart-topper in less than two years.

Nelson is on tour through 2018. His sold-out “Harvey Can’t Mess With Texas” benefit concert for Hurricane Harvey relief is Friday (Sept. 22) in Austin. The lineup includes Paul Simon, James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, Leon Bridges, Lyle Lovett, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Edie Brickell & the New Bohemians, Ryan Bingham and Ha*Ash. The night’s house band is Asleep at the Wheel.

Here is the official track listing for Willie Nelson and the Boys (Willie’s Stash, Vol. 2):

1. Move It On Over (Williams)

2. Mind Your Own Business (Williams)

3. Healing Hands Of Time (Nelson)

4. Can I Sleep In Your Arms (Cochran)

5. Send Me The Pillow You Dream On (Locklin)

6. I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry (Williams)

7. I’m Movin’ On (Snow)

8. Your Cheatin’ Heart (Williams)

9. My Tears Fall (Miller)

10. Cold, Cold Heart (Williams)

11. Mansion On The Hill (Williams and Rose)

12. Why Don’t You Love Me (Williams)